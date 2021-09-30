PDP zones chairmanship to North

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has zoned its National Chairman position to the North.

Chairman of the Zoning Committee and Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi made the announcement on Thursday September 30.

Noting that the mandate of his committee did not include zoning of the office of President and Vice President, Ugwuanyi added that the National Working Committee (NWC) positions currently being held would be swapped between the North and the South.

This is coming after PDP Governors’ Forum held a meeting on Wednesday night, with nine governors voting in favour of the position of National Chairman going to the South. It was also gathered that three Governors backed move for it to go to the North.