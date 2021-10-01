England bans lip filler and Botox injections for girls under 18

England has banned botulinum toxin injections – often known as Botox – or dermal lip fillers for girls under 18.

The new law aims to protect young people from harm after years of efforts to regulate the non-surgical beauty industry.

Reports estimates show up to 41,000 Botox-style procedures were carried out on under-18 girls in England last year.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, there were up to 29,300 dermal filler procedures for under-18s in 2017.

Before the new law, under-18s were able to have Botox-style procedures and dermal fillers.

But with the new ruling , it is expected that Wales and Scotland will also follow suit with a similar legislation.

In the UK, practitioners of these procedures do not require certifications or have formal qualifications or training for this type of treatment.

Maria Cutfiled, the minister for patient safety, said she understood the constant pressure for people to look their best, she said: “Far too many people…