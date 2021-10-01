Former Chelsea striker, Diego Costa at the centre’ of alleged betting scandal as Police seize £1.77 Million in cash during Investigation’

Former Chelsea striker, Diego Costa has landed himself in trouble after being named in the Brazilian media as the footballer at the centre of an alleged betting scandal being probed by police.

The 32-year-old striker, currently playing for Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro, has been identified by national press in his homeland as one of the people being investigated by detectives in the state of Sergipe where he was born.

Police are yet to confirm the identities of those they believe are involved in the alleged wrongdoing. But they have said a footballer is one of the suspects under investigation.

Detectives went public with their operation on Thursday, saying they were probing the practice of alleged crimes including money laundering and foreign exchange fraud involving online betting site Esportenet.

Sergipe State Police said in a statement: ‘On Wednesday morning Sergipe State Police launched the second phase of an operation codenamed “Distraction” with the aim…