 Premier League Club Watford Celebrate Nigeria on her 61st Independence Day

English Premier League side, Watford have joined the world to celebrate Nigeria on her 61st Independence Day.

The club sent a happy independence message to Nigerians via their social media platforms, this morning.

“Happy Independence Day to all of our Nigerian Hornets!” the Hornets wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

Watford is one of the European clubs that have great connections with Nigeria. They currently have four Nigerian players – Midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo, defender William Troost-Ekong, striker Emmanuel Dennis and Tom Dele-Bashiru who is out on loan at Reading – on their payroll.

The likes of Odion Ighalo, Issac Success and Danny Shittu also played for Watford in the past.

