TikTok star Gabriel Salazar and three others die in fiery car crash after police chase

TikTok star, Gabriel Salazar has been confimed dead after he was involved in a car accident following a police chase in Texas.

Salazar, who was known as GabeNotBabe on social media, was driving the car and had three passengers when police tried to pull over a white Chevrolet Camaro on Sunday. They unsuccessfully deployed a tire deflation device and the car eventually hit a tree and rolled multiple times before bursting into flames.

Officials from the La Pryor Fire Department, Crystal City Volunteer Fire Department and Alamo EMS responded and told News4 San Antonio that they had trouble putting out the fire due to a ruptured gas tank that was spilling fuel.

Salazar joined TikTok in 2019 and accumulated more than 2million followers before his sudden death. He often shared videos of himself lip syncing and dancing.

Salazar’s older sister Danna Salazar, confirmed her brother’s passing on Instagram and tributes for the young influencer immediately flooded…