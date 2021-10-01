Wendy Williams’ show return pushed back due to her battle with “Ongoing Medical Issues”

Wendy Williams is postponing the return to her talk show amid ongoing battle with medical issues.

The Talk show host had expected to begin the 13th season of her series on Monday, October 4, but it was announced on Thursday on the show’s verified Instagram account that Wendy will not be returning with new shows on Oct. 4 due to “some ongoing medical issues.

The premiere has now been delayed for at least two weeks.

“Wendy will not be returning with new shows on Oct. 4,” read a statement posted to the “Wendy Williams Show” Instagram account on Thursday morning. “She has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work. We plan to return with new shows on Oct. 18.”

“Her breakthrough COVID case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative,” Thursday’s statement explained, “but she is still dealing with some ongoing medical issues.”