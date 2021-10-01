You are a failure if at 35 you are still living with your parents

Popular and controversial Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has listed ten things which according to him makes one a failure including living with parents at age 35.

The founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel International, further opined that anyone that keeps multiple sexual partners, is a failure.

Read his post below:

YOU ARE A FAILURE !!!!!!NO ARGUMENT, IF YOU DISAGREE, JUST MAKE YOUR POINT…WE ARE HERE TO INSPIRE EACH OTHER’

1.You are a failure if at 35 you’re still staying with your parents or family compound

2. You are a failure if you’re waiting for a government before you start something with your life.

3. You’re a failure if all you think about is waiting to be fed by others, regardless of your circumstances, you can start something.

4.You’re a failure if you keep repeating mistakes in the name of human weakness.

5.You’re a failure if at age 25 you still keep multiple sexual partners and fancy certain party hang out…