Konnect and Coollibk join forces to deliver New Konnect Superfast Internet Offer To Revolutionize Satelite Broadband Industry In Nigeria and help bridge the digital divide

Answers critical need for affordable superfast

broadband connections throughout the country

Konnect, a Eutelsat Group entity charged with retailing a new generation of superfast satellite broadband services, and Coollink (Radical Technology Network Ltd), have announced the signing of a new preferred partnership. Finalised in May, the agreement will launch a suite of new satellite broadband plans with access to superfast connections up to 100Mbps. Affordable, reliable internet connectivity throughout Nigeria has finally become reality.

Life and work changes imposed by the novel coronavirus has increased the need for efficient and reliable internet access. In fact, home-schooled students and professionals working from home need a quality alternative to the available solutions in the market. Konnect provides a viable and accessible solution that narrows the digital divide faced by populations in white or underserved areas by offering a cost-effective, more flexible and reliable…