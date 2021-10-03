Abducted father of Bayelsa Local Govt chairman regains freedom

Turner with Bayelsa Governor after his release

Chief Gbalipre Turner, the father of the Ogbia Local Government Council chairman, Hon. Ebinyo Marvin Turner, has been released by his abductors.

The 70-year-old chief was kidnapped three weeks ago at his residence on Samphino Road, Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the development said the victim was released on October 1, 2021 at Oluasiri, Bassambiri in the Nembe local council of the state.

According to the PPRO, the perpetrators have been identified and efforts are ongoing to arrest them.

“Chief Gbalipre Turner ‘m’ 70 years has been released by his abductors. The victim who was kidnapped on 5th September 2021, at Kpansia, Yenagoa, was released on 1st October, 2021 at Oluasiri, Nembe Bassambiri. He is hale and hearty and has been reunited with his family,” Butswat stated.

“Police Operatives have earlier mounted pressure on the…