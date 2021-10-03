‘Buhari is the one encouraging the Nnamdi Kanus, the Sunday Igbohos’

Leader of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has said that if Nigeria is not restructured, the country would disintegrate. He also opined that the country’s leader, Muhammadu Buhari is to blame for the emergence of secessionists.

In an interview published Saturday, October 2, he stated that the presidency must come to the South in 2023, insisting that the North cannot always have its way in matters of national discourse.

His remarks come after the Northern governors and traditional rulers stated recently that they are not in full support of the Southern governors who canvassed for rotation of the presidency.

When asked the implication of what the Northern elders said, Adebanjo said;

“It means that they want us to live in Nigeria on their own terms, where they will be the rider and we will the horse, and they want others to be the underdog.” He said to Sunnewsonlime.

” I have said it before and I repeat, most of the Fulani people are not honest,…