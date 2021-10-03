China sends 77 warplanes in two days into Taiwan air defense zone

Taiwan says a record number of Chinese warplanes, 77, have entered into its air defense identification zone (ADIZ) for the second day in a row, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said on Saturday night, October 2.

Taiwan and mainland China have been governed separately since the end of a civil war more than seven decades ago, in which the defeated Nationalists fled to Taipei.

However, China views Taiwan as an inseparable part of its territory, even though the Chinese Communist Party has never governed the democratic island of about 24 million people.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has refused to rule out military force to capture Taiwan if necessary.

The island in a statement said a total of 39 Chinese military aircraft entered the ADIZ on Saturday, after 38 planes entered on Friday.

The 38 and 39 planes respectively are the highest number of incursions from China into the Taiwan air territory.

The incursions on Saturday came in two batches, 20 planes during daytime…