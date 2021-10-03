Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali pictured driving President Muhammadu Buhari after he arrived Addis Ababa

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali was pictured driving Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari out of the airport after he arrived the country.

Buhari arrived at the newly built VIP Terminal of Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa today, October 3, ahead of the Prime Minister’s inauguration tomorrow, October 4, to begin another five-year term in office.

The Nigerian president was accorded a full guard of honour by the Ethiopian National Defense Force, after which the Ethiopian prime minister gestured to him to join him in a waiting SUV which he drove himself.

Below are photos of Buhari shortly after he arrived at Addis Ababa.