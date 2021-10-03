Former INEC Chairman, Attahiru Jega calls for electronic transmission of results

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega has called for the electronic transmission of election results in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at a national political summit in Abuja, Jega noted that transmission of election results has been one of the key areas in which reckless, unpatriotic, and self-serving politicians have undermined the integrity of the Nigerian electoral process.

Expressing worry over citizens’ lack of trust in the electoral process and the poor performances by those elected through the process, the former INEC Chairman stated that bringing remarkable integrity to the Nigerian electoral process would no doubt require the jettisoning of the traditional obtuse manual transmission of results.

