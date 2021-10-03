‘He deserves to be sacked just for benching Ronaldo’

Manchester United fans have called for the sack of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer after the coach didn’t play Cristiano Ronaldo for the visit of Everton at Old Trafford in a match that ended 1-1.

Despite Ronaldo’s return of five goals in five games since his emotional homecoming to United, Ole decided to bench his star player on Saturday, October 2, stating that he was trying to protect him from getting injured.

After hearing Solskjaer’s team selection, former footballer, Rio Ferdinand said in the BT Sport studio: ‘You rest Ronaldo at times, he’d expect it at 36. National team games after this… he’s bringing in [Edinson] Cavani, someone’s who got goals last season and who’s a leader. More surprising is that [Jesse] Lingard deserves a start.’

Pundit and former Tottenham footballer, Jermaine Jenas did not quite agree however. He said: ‘It doesn’t feel like the type of game that you should be taking characters out.

‘Always concerned about the message it sends to Everton,…