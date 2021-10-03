Police arrest bandits’ commander, ban unauthorised use of tinted glass in Zamfara

A notorious commander of bandits, Bello Ruga has been arrested by the Zamfara police command.

Parading the suspect, the state commissioner of police said he was apprehended at bandits’ camp in Gummi Local Government Area of the state.

Ayuba said;

“On 1st October 2021, police tactical operatives on anti-banditry operations around Gummi axis acted on intelligence report and stormed Gidan Bita, Malankare, and Kagara forest in search of one notorious bandit known as Bello Rugga.

“The bandit who happens to be one of the Turji’s commanders was the one in charge of Gummi, Gidan Bita, Malankare, and Kagara forest in Gummi LGA.

“He has been commanding a series of attacks and kidnaps in Gummi that led to the unwarranted killing of innocent people, and the kidnapping of many persons where ransoms were paid. The suspect who has many bandits under him also is in possession of AK 47 rifles.”