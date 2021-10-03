Teenager kills his own newborn son to get out of paying child support

A teenager has been jailed after police say he killed his newborn son to get out of paying for child support.

17-year-old Caleb Blake Brown has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his son, Emerson Ziesmer.

The incident occurred in Carrolton, Texas on August 9, when Brown was allegedly left alone briefly with the infant.

Afterwards, Brown and the baby’s mother, Rachel Ziesmer, took Emerson to the emergency room after police said the Rachel noticed the infant was “pale and had significant bruising around his abdomen.”

Emerson was subsequently transferred to Children’s Medical Center of Dallas, but died from his injuries.

An autopsy indicated that Emerson had a lacerated liver, several misplaced ribs and an abrasion on the back of his head.

He was just 24 days old when he died.

Police said: “While he was briefly alone with the infant on the afternoon of Aug. 9, Brown alleged in a probable cause affidavit for his arrest…