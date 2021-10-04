Governor Sanwo-Olu demands review of revenue sharing formula, seeks special status for Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for a review on the current sharing formula to reflect the contribution of stakeholders to the common purse.
In his speech at the opening of a two-day South-west zonal public hearing on the review of the revenue allocation formula organised by Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) in Lagos on Monday October 4, Sanwo-Olu stated that a new revenue sharing formula that is fair and equitable is needed.
Also appealing for Lagos to be granted a “special status”, the Governor said it will help in delivering high-quality services and dividends of democracy to Nigerians.
He said;
“The best way to guarantee national progress and development is by paying attention to subnational development because the national is a summation and a reflection of the subnational.
“Lagos State was the epicentre for COVID-19, the same way it was for the Ebola virus some years ago.
“The management of these unforeseen…
