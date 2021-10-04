Governor Sanwo-Olu demands review of revenue sharing formula, seeks special status for Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for a review on the current sharing formula to reflect the contribution of stakeholders to the common purse.

In his speech at the opening of a two-day South-west zonal public hearing on the review of the revenue allocation formula organised by Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) in Lagos on Monday October 4, Sanwo-Olu stated that a new revenue sharing formula that is fair and equitable is needed.

Also appealing for Lagos to be granted a “special status”, the Governor said it will help in delivering high-quality services and dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

He said;