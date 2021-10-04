Here’s how viewers voted for BBNaija’s finale (video)

A visual representation of how viewers voted on this year’s finale of Big Brother Naija reality show has been shared.

Whitemoney led the pack with 47% of the votes, next to Liquorose ‘s 22.99%.

As winner, WhiteMoney got a cash prize of N30 million and a two bedroom flat courtesy of Renovation Plus. He also got Innoson IVM G40, a TravelBeta travel package for two (a trip for two to Dubai, including Airport Transfer and Tours), cash in Abeg Wallet; cash prize from Patricia, a weekend getaway to Seychelles courtesy Diageo; cartons of dairy products from Arla and a Pepsi supply for 1 year.

He also got packs of Munch It and merchandise; Tecno Products, including the Tecno Phantom X mobile phone, WAW Detergent Cartoons and Hawaii Soap products.