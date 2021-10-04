Police recover decomposed body of social media influencer, Brakin Face, at his home

Men of the Delta State Police have recovered the decomposing body of 23-year-old Delta State-born comedian and social media influencer, Onomuakpokpo Ogheneochukome, popularly known as Brakin Face.

Disclosing this to newsmen, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, said Brakin Face was found dead in his apartment on Sunday morning, October 3, after three days of a fruitless search for him.

According to Edafe, Brakin Face’s decomposing body was discovered by his sister at his apartment on Otomiewo Street, Ekpan in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State. The police spokesperson said the Warri-born comedian was not seen to come out of his apartment since Friday while his mobile phones had also not been reachable since Friday, October 1, prompting his friends and family members to embark on a search for him.

His apartment had been under lock and key since Thursday with no one suspecting he had died. However, they were forced to break into his…