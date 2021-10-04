Romanian billionaire, Dan Petrescu killed alongside wife, son and five others in Milan plane crash (photos)

A Romanian billionaire was killed along with his wife, son, and five other people when the plane he was piloting crashed into a building in Italy on Sunday, October 3.

Dan Petrescu, 68, one of the richest men in his home country, was operating a single-engine Pilatus PC-12 before it slammed into an office building undergoing renovations in San Donato Milanese, a town southeast of Milan, authorities said.

The fatal wreck took place minutes after the plane took off from Milan’s Linate airport at about 1 p.m., according to aviation agency ANSV, which has opened an investigation.

The plane’s black box has been recovered, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported, citing Deputy prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano.

The billionaire’s 65-year-old wife, their son Dan Stefano, 30, and a child were also among the eight people aboard the plane that died in the wreck.

Petrescu headed a major construction firm and owned a string of hypermarkets and malls.

