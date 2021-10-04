UNIZIK student dies after being hit by stray bullet fired by unknown gunmen in Nnewi  

A stray bullet has reportedly killed a student of College of Health Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University identified as Chioma Mbionu.

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of this report but it was gathered that the 300 level Medical Rehabilitaion student was hit by stray bullet fired by gunmen during the attack on security facilities in Nnewi on Sunday, October 3.

A source said she was reportedly rushed to the University Teaching Hospital Nnewi but was allegedly not attended to as doctors are on strike. She subsequently bled to death at the gate.