Users frustrated as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp crash

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram apps seem to be inaccessible for some users around the world.

This began around 4:30 pm today October 4, according to online outage trackers affecting users globally.

Soon after the first report came through, the hashtag #facebookdown was trending on Twitter, with users worldwide reporting issues connecting.

In response to the outage, WhatsApp through their official Twitter account informed their users that they are working towards restoring the app.

The tweet read;