Video of brutalized Ikom youths after they were allegedly attacked by Nigerian army for chasing herders from their community

The Nigerian Army has been accused of brutalizing youths in Nde village, Ikom LGA, Cross Rivers state, for protesting against cattle grazing in their farmland.

No fewer than 10 youths of Nde Community in Ikom Local Government Area, Cross River State were brutalised by soldiers, prompting residents and monarchs to cry out to the military and state government for help.

Community members claimed that the youths “pleaded with the herdsmen” to leave their land after their cattle destroyed almost all their produce.

Consequently, soldiers allegedly arrived the community and beat up their youths for asking the herdsmen to leave.

Members of the community have said that they are peaceful and have asked herdsmen and the army to leave them in peace.

