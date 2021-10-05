In our country you can shoot and kill someone, but you’d better not hurt a gay person’s feelings

Superstar comedian, Dave Chappelle has reacted to the backlash that trailed rapper, Dababy’s homophobic comment months ago.

In his new Netflix special The Closer, which debuted today October 5, Chappelle juxtaposes the backlash to DaBaby’s homophobic comments with the rapper’s violent lyrics and action years ago.

Within the first ten minutes of his set in The Closer, Chappelle stated that he would like to address the LGBTQ community and the comments he has made about them in recent years.

He said;

“I came here tonight, because this body of work that I’ve done on Netflix, I’m going to complete. All the questions that you might have had about all these jokes I’ve said the last few years, I hope to answer tonight. And I’d like to start by addressing the LGBTQ community. “I want every member of that community to know that I come here tonight in peace, and I hope to negotiate the release of DaBaby.”

Chapelle referenced the fact that the…