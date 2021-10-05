Photos and video from actress Stephanie Linus’s surprise birthday party

Actress Stephanie Linus turned a year older on October 2.

Her husband, Idahosa Linus, threw her a surprise party that was attended by family and friends. Posting photos from her birthday party on her Instagram page, Stephanie wrote;

”Another surprise birthday from my hubby.

I told him that this year I just wanted to have a lazy day, sit at home, eat, watch movies with him and do literally nothing but this man just can’t stop pulling surprises…

So, I woke up to a spa treatment that took a very long while, then boom… I dressed up and came downstairs to the whole house lit up with bright shining lights, beautiful balloons, flowers, gifts and decor.

I had Friends stylishing calling me that they needed to drop my birthday cake cause I told them… ‘I no wan do anything o’! Only to come down and meet them waiting for me.

Mehn… this My husband knew I needed to dance and that’s why he created the atmosphere for me to unleash.

I had extreme fun with the most lively…