200 level varsity student killed, two others injured in Jigawa gas explosion

A student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, Ibrahim Abdullahi, has died while two others were seriously injured in a gas explosion.

The 200-level student of the Department of Soil Science, Faculty of Agriculture, was one of the three students injured in the gas explosion which occurred at an off campus hostel in Dutse, the state capital last week.

The university’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Bello, who confirmed the incident said Abdullahi died on Tuesday, October 5, at the intensive care unit of ATBU Teaching Hospital, Bauchi State. He said the university had facilitated his referral to the hospital.

He said the remains of Ibrahim had since been buried in his hometown, Funtua LGA of Katsina State. The two injured persons are responding to treatment, the official said.

“The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed, wishes to condole with the family of late Ibrahim Abdullahi. He prayed for Allah to forgive him and grant him…