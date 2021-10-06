Bandits kill 18, raze houses, vehicles in Zamfara community

18 people including women and children have been killed and several injured by bandits in fresh attack on Kurya Madaro community in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

It was gathered that the armed bandits in their large number with sophisticated weapons stormed the the town around 11:30pm on Tuesday, October 5 and started shooting sporadically.

Vehicles, houses, food banks and shops were set ablaze and large quantity of food stuff were carted away by the bandits.

According to a resident of the area who narrowly escaped the attack, Malam Mohammed Lawali Kurya, the bandits set ablaze police operational vehicle, one trailer, four other vehicles belonging to the community and many shops during the attack.

“Immediately they started the attack, even our district head informed the military and other security personnel but we didn’t see them until the following early morning of today Wednesday,” he said.

Malam Kurya further added…