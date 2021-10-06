Covid-19: Nigeria not among countries red listed by UK

The Federal Government has informed Nigerian travelers, not to be scared of being subjected to “unnecessary” COVID-19 protocols/restrictions as a result of COVID-19 vaccination, saying the country is not red-listed by the UK.

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, told journalists in Abuja, on Tuesday, October 5, that UK is doing its routine assessment to strengthen its borders and health of its people, hence some stringent measures to achieve its objectives and that travelers should disregard the media reports that the UK government did not recognize the COVID-19 vaccination process in Nigeria,

He said: “I would like to comment on the UK Government’s statement which was released on Monday. I can confirm that Nigeria’s status has not changed. Nigeria is not among the red listed countries that need to mandatory quarantine for 14 days in a supervised UK facility.

“The statement released by the UK…