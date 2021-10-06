Mother who burned her eight-year-old son alive because he told his stepfather she had cheated on him is jailed for 15 years

A mother who burned her eight-year-old son to death because he told his stepfather she had cheated on him, has been jailed in Russia.

Anastasia Baulina, 32, from the Kursk region near the border with Ukraine, admitted to dousing son Andrey with petrol before setting fire to him. Baulina had tried to convince a court that she only meant to punish Andrey and not kill him, saying she had quickly put out the flames with snow.

But judges dismissed her claims after 12-year-old daughter Natalya recounted how it was actually stepfather Pavel, 35, who extinguished the fire.

Natalya said that Baulina had made her watch as she doused Andrey with fuel, before telling her ‘let’s go watch how the scarecrow burns’.

In a reenactment that was filmed by police, Baulina demonstrated on a plastic dummy how she poured petrol over Andrey’s head. She then struck three matches which all blew out, before successfully lighting a fourth which she threw at his jumper.

She recounted…