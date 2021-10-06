Nuns used crucifixes to rape girls during decades of abuse in Catholic church, new report reveals

Nuns used crucifixes to rape girls during decades of abuse by French clergy members that saw attacks on 330,000 children covered up “by a veil of silence”.

Victims of abuse within France’s Catholic Church welcomed a new report which estimated that hundreds of thousands of kids were sexually abused over the past 70 years.

The 2,500-page landmark report was released Tuesday, October 5, after more than two years of investigations by an independent commission.

A victim named “Marie” testified that she was abused as an 11-year-old and that when she complained about the abuse to her parents they refused to believe a nun could do such a thing. The abuse continued for another year.

Marie said: “I was truly [a gift] for this nun… because she knew full well that she did not risk anything.”

Eighty per cent of victims were young boys between the ages of 10 and 13, however many girls also suffered abuse, not only by priests but also by nuns.

Nuns used crucifixes to…