”Can this be done to a Northerner?- actor Walter Anga reacts to arrest of veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu

Actor Walter Anga has reacted to the decision of the Nigerian Army to arrest veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu, for spotting an outfit that had the Biafran flag on it. Agu was accosted by soldiers on Anambra state earlier today and picked up.
Reacting via his IG page, a displeased Chiwetalu wrote
”A man that has spent almost his lifetime putting smile’s in every home even when you the man is out there struggling to put food on the table for your family. Can this be done to any northerner? Northerners even go as much as wearing camo on the streets….Na God go judge una”
Source: Linda Ikeji