It is a fallacy, misinformation and fake news to say that the Government is softer on bandits and insurgents than on the separatist

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has described as a fallacy, misinformation and fake news, the report that the Buhari-led administration is softer on bandits and insurgents than it is on the separatist and other criminals in other part of the country.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Nigeria today October 7, the Minister said;

”It is a fallacy, misinformation and #fakenews all rolled into one to say that the Government is softer on bandits and insurgents than on the separatist and other criminals in other part of the country. It is very unfair to say so. As far as Government is concerned, a criminal is a criminal, nomenclature not withstanding. Whether you call him a bandit or call him a terrorist”

Speaking further, Mohammed averred that it is a disservice to the military to insinuate that they are more lenient to bandits in their war against insecurity in the country.