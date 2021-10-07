Napoli star Victor Osimhen wins Serie A Player of the Month award

Napoli and Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has been named Serie A’s Player of the Month for September following his amazing start to the 2021-22 season.

The 22-year-old poacher beat Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, AC Milan’s Brahim Diaz and Fiorentina’s Giacomo Bonaventura to the award organised by the Italian Footballers’ Association.

Osimhen scored seven goals in six matches across all competitions for Luciano Spalletti’s side in September.

After he failed to hit the target in Napoli’s 2-1 victory over Juventus on September 11, the former Lille striker scored at least a goal in each of the three league matches he played later.

Osimhen’s brillance in front of goal powered Napoli to the top of the Serie A table and they are yet to drop a point with 21 points from seven games.

“Sent to the vote by the editorial team of the Last Man, together with other decisive players in the good start of their teams (Barella, Brahim Diaz and Bonaventura), Osimhen won with…