Nigerians don’t deserve help. Please don’t bother

Actress Ruth Kadiri has decried the attitude of Nigerians when some public figures decide to use their platforms to speak on their behalf.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the actress mentioned that some Nigerians attack public figures who decide to speak on some national issues.

She mentioned that what many Nigerians prefer to read about is how a celebrity marriages crash or how an actress is sleeping with a married man. She ended her post by stating the Nigerians don’t deserve help