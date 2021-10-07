PDP NEC approves zoning of National chairmanship position to the North

The National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the recommendation of its committee to zone the position of national chairman to the North.

The NEC took the decision at its meeting which took place at the party headquarters in Abuja today October 7.

Based on the decision, all positions in the party currently occupied by people from the South will go to the North and those occupied by people from the North will go to the South.

The PDP NEC also confirmed that the party’s national convention will hold on October 30 and 31.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who was also present at the meeting said the party has the right to determine who represents them or not, just as citizens reserve the right to decide who to vote for. He said where a President comes from has neither been the problem nor the solution to Nigeria’s problems.