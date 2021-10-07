Video captures moment a gas explosion occurred while a UNIZIK student was on Facebook live (video)

A video shared online has captured moment a gas explosion occurred while a UNIZIK student was on Facebook live.

The incident which led to the death of a female student, occurred at El-Shaddai lodge while an occupant of one of the rooms was reportedly making popcorn on Tuesday October 5. In the Facebook live video, the student was gushing over her natural hair when the gas exploded

An eyewitness said while some of those who lived in the lodge were able to remove some of their properties, others weren’t as the fire spread so fast. Fire fighters were also said to have responded on time.

Facebook user, Mazi Michaels Orlukwu-Nyesom Nwadibia Udochukwu disclosed that body of one of the students who was trapped after the incident, was discovered in the evening.

He wrote;