Video captures moment a gas explosion occurred while a UNIZIK student was on Facebook live (video)

A video shared online has captured moment a gas explosion occurred while a UNIZIK student was on Facebook live.
The incident which led to the death of a female student, occurred at El-Shaddai lodge while an occupant of one of the rooms was reportedly making popcorn on Tuesday October 5. In the Facebook live video, the student was gushing over her natural hair when the gas exploded
An eyewitness said while some of those who lived in the lodge were able to remove some of their properties, others weren’t as the fire spread so fast. Fire fighters were also said to have responded on time.
Facebook user, Mazi Michaels Orlukwu-Nyesom Nwadibia Udochukwu disclosed that body of one of the students who was trapped after the incident, was discovered in the evening.
He wrote;
Yesterday was a sad day here in Unizik.
A lodge caught fire from gas explosion. The room occupant was making pop corn when it occurred, the impact of the explosion shattered the girl’s leg plus burnt…
