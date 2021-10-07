You’re lucky to have me as minister

The Minister of Labor and Employment, Chris Ngige, has said that Nigerian doctors are lucky to have him, a medical practitioner, as the current Minister of Labor.

Ngige said this when he received members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and executive members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) who visited him at his office on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Speaking at the meeting, Ngige thanked the resident doctors for recently calling off their nine-week-old strike. He said