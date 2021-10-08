Before you open your mouth to talk, beg God for divine wisdom

Actor Uche Maduagwu has slammed his colleague, Ruth Kadiri, over the post she made on Tuesday, October 7.

Ruth in a post shared on her Instagram page berated Nigerians for the attitude they display when public figures decide to use their platforms to speak on national issues. She ended her post by saying Nigerians do not deserve help and that people should not bother.

Reacting to her post via his Instagram page, Maduagwu asked her to also seek God’s wisdom before opening her mouth. Dissatisfied with her opinion that Nigerians do not deserve help, Uche wrote;