Actor Uche Maduagwu has slammed his colleague, Ruth Kadiri, over the post she made on Tuesday, October 7.
Ruth in a post shared on her Instagram page berated Nigerians for the attitude they display when public figures decide to use their platforms to speak on national issues. She ended her post by saying Nigerians do not deserve help and that people should not bother.
Reacting to her post via his Instagram page, Maduagwu asked her to also seek God’s wisdom before opening her mouth. Dissatisfied with her opinion that Nigerians do not deserve help, Uche wrote;
”Dear Ruth, before you open your mouth to talk, beg God for divine wisdom, how do you know Nigerians do not deserve HELP? How many #scholarship have you given? How many foodstuff you don give out? Or job opportunities you don give youths in your street? Nigerians do not need us celebs to call out politicians they need us to help them with jobs”
Source: Linda Ikeji