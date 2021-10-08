Cristiano Ronaldo’s sexual assault case recommended for dismissal by a Las Vegas court

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sexual assault case has been recommended for dismissal by a Las Vegas court after the Manchester United star was accused of raping former model Kathryn Mayorga in a hotel room in 2009.

The civil court in the US has ruled the historic accusations made by Kathryn Mayorga be thrown out.

‘We are pleased with the Court’s detailed review of this matter and its willingness to justly apply the law to the facts and recommend dismissal of the civil case against Mr. Ronaldo, ‘ said the forward’s lawyer Peter S. Christiansen.

The Portuguese footballer has always maintained his relations with Mayorga were consensual and a Nevada court has now recommended that the Portuguese’s motion for terminating the case be granted.

Mayorga’s legal team could yet object to the court’s recommendation for dismissal. Mayorga’s legal team has 14 days to object to the court’s decision.

The criminal case in relation to the allegation had already been dismissed by the Las…