Kenyan government bans popular dance, says it has increased sexual appetite and early pregnancies in youths

Kenyan government have banned a local dance known as ‘Kwara Kwara’ in Kacheliba sub-county West Pokot county, saying it has increased sexual appetite and early pregnancies in youths.

Kacheliba Deputy County Commissioner Kennedy Kiprop who announced the ban, said chiefs and their assistants should crack the whip and arrest those found disobeying the ban.

Kiprop also said since the dance became popular, there has been a steady increase in the number of girls dropping out of school due to early pregnancies, leading to early marriages.

He said;