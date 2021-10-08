Lai Mohammed backs Malami on declaration of ‘state of emergency’ in Anambra

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has backed Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami on threats of declaring a state of emergency in Anambra state over recent attacks.
Malami had told journalists on Wednesday October 6 that declaring a state of emergency would ensure that the November 6 governorship election in the state takes place.
Lai Mohammed has now backed Malami, saying it will help to avert a “constitutional crisis” in the state.
Mohammed told newsmen
“In the last couple of weeks, IPOB had imposed sit-at-home on the citizens. They did not allow people to go to schools, markets and there are also high profile killings.
“The AGF said yesterday that the government will do whatever it takes to restore law and order in Anambra and the entire south-east to ensure that symbols and pillars of democracy are not tampered with.
“The forthcoming election in the state is one of the pillars of democracy. Those who are criticising…
