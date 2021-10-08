Lai Mohammed backs Malami on declaration of ‘state of emergency’ in Anambra

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has backed Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami on threats of declaring a state of emergency in Anambra state over recent attacks.

Malami had told journalists on Wednesday October 6 that declaring a state of emergency would ensure that the November 6 governorship election in the state takes place.

Lai Mohammed has now backed Malami, saying it will help to avert a “constitutional crisis” in the state.

Mohammed told newsmen