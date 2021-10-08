Mysp Pharma moves to improve pharmaceutical drugs distribution in Nigeria

The management of Mysp Pharmaceutical Nigeria Ltd (Mysp Pharma) is strongly devoted to catapulting the company into a prime player in the pharmaceutical sector in terms of quality and distribution.

In order to achieve this, the company has activated a restructuring process to ensure that its products reach all parts of the country. As part of efforts to further reposition Mysp Pharma to be nationally competitive, the management is instituting fresh ideas to improve on the wellbeing of staff as well as new corporate policies, to attract and retain talented and motivated staff at every level.

According to the company’s Sales and Distribution Manager, Pharm. Adeyemi Oluwatosin Dotun, the Management’s first move is to reshape the functions of its field force in line with global standards to exceed the expectations of all customers.

As one of the indigenous pharmaceutical companies in the country, Mysp Pharma believes strongly in Nigeria and is dedicated to drive…