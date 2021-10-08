Former presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri has condemned the arrest of veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu.
Agu was arrested by some Nigerian soldiers in Anambra state for wearing an outfit with the Biafra flag on it.
Reno who reacted via his Instagram page, wrote;
”Miyetti Allah hold press conferences to threaten revenge on Nigerians and make provocative statements to the effect that Southern Nigeria belongs to them. Yet soldiers and DSS dont arrest them.
Chiwetalu Agu wore a Biafran flag and was arrested. Where is the justice? In this same country, Sheikh Gumi has been campaigning for bandits and terrorists and singing their praises, and even telling them on camera that Christian soldiers are the ones killing them and thus they should not kill Muslims.
He is free as a bird, while Chiwetalu Agu was arrested? Nigeria can’t have peace without justice!
Source: Linda Ikeji