Outlawed vigilante group ‘Yan Sakai’ allegedly kills Imam, 10 others in Sokoto

At least eleven persons including an Imam, have been reportedly killed by members of the outlawed local vigilante group popularly called ‘Yan Sakai’ in Sokoto State.

It was gathered that the group allegedly raided Mammande village weekly market in Gwadabawa local government area of the state at about 3:30pm on Thursday afternoon, October 7.

A source from the village who spoke to Tribune, confirmed that many others also sustained various degrees of injuries including gun shots and machete cuts.

Those injured according to the publication are currently receiving medical attention at the Orthopaedic hospital, Wamakko as well as state specialist hospital, Sokoto.

The victims were said to have come from different Fulani settlements around the area to purchase food and other items at the weekly Mamande market.

The Yan Sakai were said to have stormed the market from Goronyo Local Government Area, attacking the victims whom they accused of aiding banditry, according to…