The funny senator who stood as surety for someone bent on dismembering Nigeria should have been in jail — Adesina





Presidential aide, Femi Adesina has said that the senator who stood as surety for someone bent on dismembering Nigeria, should have been in jail.

Recall that senate minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe and two others stood as sureties for detained Indigenous People of Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu before he was granted bail by the Federal High Court in Abuja on April 25, 2017.

He however had court issues after the secessionist leader jumped bail the same year, and fled Nigeria because of an alleged extrajudicial attempt on his life in Abia in September 2017.

In a Facebook piece titled ‘Weighty Matters About Our Country’, Adesina accused the lawmaker of allegedly using “foul language against those in leadership”.

The Presidential aide stressed that the Federal Government must have biceps and must be strong, and show strength for it not to be taken for a ride or become “a king sitting on an empty throne.”

Adesina also berated apostles, pastors and bishops, sheikhs and…





Source: Linda Ikeji