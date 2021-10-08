We wanted Messi to play for us for free

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, has once again spoken out about Lionel Messi’s exit from the club, saying he had hoped that the captain would offer to play for the Catalan giants for free.

The club could not afford to keep hold of Messi amid their unprecedented financial woes, with the club racking up more than £1billion in debt and recording a £409million loss for last season.

Earlier in the summer, the club president explained that Barcelona’s wage bill with six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi on the books would equal 110 per cent of their income.

As a result, the Argentina star bid an emotional farewell in a press conference before signing for the Ligue 1 giants, PSG in the summer on a two-year deal.

Speaking on Catalan radio station RAC1 via Mundo Deportivo, Laporta, 59, said he had hope the 34-year-old would at the last minute agree to play for free and extend his 21-year stay, but he ultimately acknowledged a player ‘of his level’ could not do…