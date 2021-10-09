Cannabis cannot be legalized now in Nigeria due to security challenges





Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Retd) has explained why cannabis cannot be legalised in the country at the moment.

The NDLEA boss who was represented by his Special Adviser on National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP) Otunba Lanre Ipinmisho at a public lecture in Akure the Ondo state capital on Friday October 8, said cannabis cannot be legalized in the country due to the current security challenges.

Marwa noted that hard drugs is the driver of high crime rate and violent killings in the inner cities of advanced world countries.

“In developing or Third World countries, it is the escalator of strife, pogroms and civil war, and has played a big role in countries torn to pieces by tribal war, such as it is playing out in Syria, which has become the hotbed of Captagon, and Afghanistan, which controls the opium trade. “We have seen narco-terrorism in countries like Colombia and Mexico where drug cartels are…





Source: Linda Ikeji