Influencer reveals what her butt really looks like when she isn’t striking a pose to get the perfect photo

A fitness influencer has revealed her “real booty” to expose advertisers who “lure people in” with “perfected” images that look nothing like reality.

Hayley Madigan, from Portsmouth, took to her Instagram page to share two photos of her butt side-by-side as she explained the “art of the booty pose”.

The 31-year-old was seen in the left-hand photo pushing out her hips and tensing her bum so that it appeared bigger.

While on the right, she held a relaxed posed, where her booty looked visibly smaller.

Captioning the post, Hayley told her 494,000 followers: “The art of the booty pose and how some people lure you in to sell you booty plans when really it’s all in the pose!

“I’ve been training legs for 10 years but my glutes don’t look like the left image unless I really really push my hip out, tense my glutes and twist my back (which hurts btw and I’ve pulled a muscle before doing so).

“My glutes look like the right hand image most of the time because…