Pastor sentenced to life imprisonment for sodomizing pupils in Uganda

The International Crimes Division of the High Court (ICD) Uganda on Friday, October 8, sentenced a pastor to life imprisonment after he was convicted of six counts of aggravated trafficking in children and six counts of aggravated defilement.

Mr Didas Mpagi, alias Bakulu, who was the headmaster of Real Infant Primary School in Wakiso District when he committed the offences between 2018 and 2019, was on Friday told by court that he would spend the rest of his natural life behind bars for sodomising at least 13 pupils.

Justice David Wangutusi said Mr Mpagi would serve his sentences concurrently.

Investigations into the case commenced when concerned residents tipped off the police. When the investigation ran its course, it was reportedly established that Mpagi was not only a headmaster at the school, but also a warden for the male pupils. It was also revealed that he was sleeping in the same dormitory with his victims who were all male and that he sexually exploited…