Police officer and three gunmen killed as troops repel attack at a checkpoint in Anambra

A policeman has been killed after troops of ‘Golden Dawn’ (a newly-launched exercise in the south-east by the Nigerian Army) repelled an attack at a police checkpoint along Okija-Onitsha expressway in Anambra state.
Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu said in a statement on Saturday October 9 that three gunmen were killed while others fled with gunshot injuries.
One vehicle and 2 motorcycles were also recovered by troops. The statement read;
“Troops of Sector 5 of Exercise GOLDEN DAWN deployed in Anambra have neutralised three unknown gunmen who attacked a Nigerian Police checkpoint along Okija-Onitsha expressway on 7 October 2021.
“The gallant troops engaged and overwhelmed the gunmen with superior firepower, forcing them to flee the scene. Troops however gave them a hot pursuit, and engaged the gunmen in a gun duel.
“The 3 gunmen, who drove in 2 Vehicles (a Hilux and Hummer bus), eventually succumbed to troops’ effective firepower, while…
Source: Linda Ikeji