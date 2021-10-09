Police officer and three gunmen killed as troops repel attack at a checkpoint in Anambra

A policeman has been killed after troops of ‘Golden Dawn’ (a newly-launched exercise in the south-east by the Nigerian Army) repelled an attack at a police checkpoint along Okija-Onitsha expressway in Anambra state.

Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu said in a statement on Saturday October 9 that three gunmen were killed while others fled with gunshot injuries.

One vehicle and 2 motorcycles were also recovered by troops. The statement read;